Congress Leader Mynampally Hanumanth Rao Criticizes BRS, Predicts Exodus

Hyderabad: Congress leader Mynampally Hanumanth Rao made strong remarks against the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leadership, claiming that the party would collapse if two ministerial posts were offered.

Speaking at a rally, Rao stated, “If we open the gates, everyone will come rushing out. Only KTR and Harish Rao will be left in the party.”

In a scathing attack on BRS supremo K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), Hanumanth Rao added, “If KCR dies of a heart attack, the blame will fall on us.

” His comments come amid growing political tension in Telangana as the state gears up for elections.

Rao’s remarks have sparked controversy, reflecting the deepening rivalry between the Congress and BRS as both parties intensify their campaigns ahead of the upcoming elections.