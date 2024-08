Congress leader Rahul Gandhi calls on President Murmu

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

“Leader of Opposition, Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” the President’s office said in a post on X, and shared a picture of the meeting.

Gandhi called on the President for the first time after taking over as the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha.

Union Minister for Jal Shakti C R Patil, along with Minister of State for Jal Shakti V Somanna, also called on the President, it said in another post.