Congress Leader Sameer Waliullah Files Nomination for Hyderabad Lok Sabha Seat

Sameer Waliullah, the Congress nominee for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, has formally submitted his nomination papers to the returning officer at the Hyderabad district collectorate on Tuesday, April 23.

Accompanied by former minister and State government advisor Md Ali Shabbir, Obedullah Kotwal, and other party members, Sameer Waliullah, currently serving as the Hyderabad district committee president of Congress, asserted his candidacy for the upcoming elections.

Earlier speculations had surrounded Supreme Court Lawyer Shahnaz Tabassum as a potential candidate. However, reports suggest a shift in favor of Waliullah’s nomination. Discontent among senior Muslim leaders within the party regarding Tabassum’s candidacy, labeling her as an ‘outsider’, may have contributed to this decision.

Additionally, there were murmurs of tennis star Sania Mirza being considered for the Hyderabad seat, which have since been quashed.

The entry of Sameer Waliullah into the electoral fray adds further intrigue to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Hyderabad.

