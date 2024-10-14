Congress leader Shujath Ali raises concerns over national law and order situation

Hyderabad

Senior Congress leader Shujath Ali has expressed deep concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the country.

Mohammed Yousuf14 October 2024 - 23:12
Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Shujath Ali has expressed deep concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the country.

Citing the recent brutal murder of former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique in Mumbai, Ali emphasized that such an incident, even with tight security, highlights the vulnerabilities in ensuring the safety of VVIPs.

In a statement issued on Monday, Ali also pointed to the communal unrest in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, where the state government has remained a “mute spectator” amid rising tensions.

He questioned the political motivations behind such incidents, stating, “If everything is done for political gains, what will be left of our nation?”

Referring to Telangana, Ali criticized both the BJP and BRS, accusing them of creating disturbances for political advantage. He warned that such actions were detrimental to the health of democracy.

