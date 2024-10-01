Telangana

Congress Leadership Urges Revanth Reddy to Ease Up on HYDRAA and Musi Riverfront Demolitions

The Congress high command expressed serious concerns over the HYDRAA and Musi Riverfront project demolitions and urged CM Revanth Reddy to reconsider the controversial actions amid growing public criticism.

Syed Iftequar1 October 2024 - 22:59
243 2 minutes read
Congress Leadership Urges Revanth Reddy to Ease Up on HYDRAA and Musi Riverfront Demolitions
Congress Leadership Urges Revanth Reddy to Ease Up on HYDRAA and Musi Riverfront Demolitions

Hyderabad: The Congress high command has reportedly expressed serious concerns over the ongoing demolitions under the HYDRAA (Hyderabad Urban Development and Revitalization Authority) and the Musi Riverfront development project, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

As part of the controversial project, several residents in different areas have been evicted, drawing widespread criticism. Responding to these developments, Revanth Reddy was summoned by the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) and promptly flew to New Delhi on Monday for discussions.

During his meetings with AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, the leadership raised concerns about the negative public perception of the demolitions, particularly after critical remarks from the Telangana High Court.

Sources indicate that the Congress high command advised Revanth Reddy to slow down the demolition drives and rethink the measures to avoid harming the party’s standing in upcoming Assembly elections in several states, as well as local body elections in Telangana.

Tags
Syed Iftequar1 October 2024 - 22:59
243 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Congress Leadership Faces Challenges Amid Nepotism Allegations Against Karnataka and Telangana CMs

Congress Leadership Faces Challenges Amid Nepotism Allegations Against Karnataka and Telangana CMs

1 October 2024 - 23:17
Komatireddy warns of direct action if Musi development is obstructed

Komatireddy warns of direct action if Musi development is obstructed

1 October 2024 - 21:47
Revanth Reddy taking revenge on people of Hyderabad', KTR slams T'gana CM over Musi project

Revanth Reddy taking revenge on people of Hyderabad’, KTR slams T’gana CM over Musi project

1 October 2024 - 21:33
KTR accuses CM of creating chaos & misery of Hyderabad people

KTR accuses CM of creating chaos & misery of Hyderabad people

1 October 2024 - 20:59
Back to top button