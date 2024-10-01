Congress Leadership Urges Revanth Reddy to Ease Up on HYDRAA and Musi Riverfront Demolitions

Hyderabad: The Congress high command has reportedly expressed serious concerns over the ongoing demolitions under the HYDRAA (Hyderabad Urban Development and Revitalization Authority) and the Musi Riverfront development project, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

As part of the controversial project, several residents in different areas have been evicted, drawing widespread criticism. Responding to these developments, Revanth Reddy was summoned by the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) and promptly flew to New Delhi on Monday for discussions.

During his meetings with AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, the leadership raised concerns about the negative public perception of the demolitions, particularly after critical remarks from the Telangana High Court.

Sources indicate that the Congress high command advised Revanth Reddy to slow down the demolition drives and rethink the measures to avoid harming the party’s standing in upcoming Assembly elections in several states, as well as local body elections in Telangana.