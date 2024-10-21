Congress Minister Ponguleti Urges KTR to Focus on Positive Change, Stop Misleading Telangana Public

Hyderabad: Hyderabad: Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said that BRS working president KTR should stop satirizing Telangana Congress government and give good advice.

The minister lashed out at KTR for making baseless allegations against the state government and CM Revanth Reddy . Ponguleti flagged that KTR and BRS leaders are spreading falsehoods regarding Rythu Bandhu, government jobs, Hydra and Musi refugees.

He appealed to the Congress government to refrain from throwing mud at the fact that they are making mistakes after mistakes due to lack of experience. The Minister said that Revanth Reddy has good governance skills.

Minister Ponguleti asked KTR to tell what experience KCR, who claims to be the father of Telangana nation, has. He demanded to know what experience he had in designing the Kaleswaram project.A pointed question was put to KTR asking him to tell what experience he had as municipal administration minister in the BRS government.

Former minister Harish Rao also flagged as an experienced minister. Ponguleti said that there should be a desire to serve the people and to do good. The minister said to KTR that the Congress government is thinking of doing good and should refrain from making false accusations against them. Minister Ponguleti said that people of Telangana will not believe anyone’s words.

Currently, a group of ministers and officials including Minister Ponguleti are visiting South Korea. Today (Monday) Ministers and officials visited Seoul, the capital of the country. Visited the MAPO Resource Recovery Plant, which produces electricity from garbage, on the Chiang Chu River.

On this occasion, ministers and officials are studying the development projects of the Yan and Cheung Chu rivers in Seoul for the Musi revival project.