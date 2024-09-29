Congress MLA Danam Nagender Sparks Controversy Over Demolitions in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Congress MLA Danam Nagender stirred controversy today with his sharp criticism of the ongoing demolition plans in Hyderabad, particularly targeting homes in slum areas. Speaking on the issue, Nagender expressed his strong opposition to the government’s decision to demolish houses in low-income neighborhoods while ignoring large commercial properties.

“I warned earlier not to target the slums,” Nagender stated during a press interaction. “There are plenty of commercial structures like Jalavihar and IMAX. If demolitions are necessary, start with those properties, not the homes of the poor.”

His remarks come in response to the government’s recent crackdown on illegal encroachments in flood-prone areas, especially along the Moosi Riverbank. The government’s demolition drive has sparked protests from slum dwellers, who fear losing their homes without proper rehabilitation or compensation.

Nagender’s comments reflect the growing dissatisfaction among opposition leaders and local communities, who feel that the government is unfairly targeting the most vulnerable populations while leaving large commercial properties untouched. He emphasized that demolishing the homes of the poor is “unjust” and called for a more balanced approach that doesn’t disproportionately affect low-income families.

“The government needs to reconsider its priorities,” Nagender continued. “Instead of displacing the poor, why not take action against major commercial projects that also violate environmental norms?”

Nagender’s statement has resonated with many local residents, especially those living in slums, who feel that they are being unfairly scapegoated. His stance has also sparked a broader debate about the ethics and fairness of the demolition campaign, particularly in the context of urban development and environmental concerns.

As the issue gains momentum, the government has yet to respond to Nagender’s pointed remarks. However, his comments have undoubtedly added fuel to the growing outcry against the ongoing demolitions, and it remains to be seen how authorities will address these concerns moving forward.