Congress MLA Predicts BRS Disappearance in RR and Nalgonda if Musi River Cleanup Efforts are Halted

Hyderabad: Congress MLA Kumbham Anil Kumar Reddy has predicted that BRS party will disappear in the combined Ranga Reddy and Nalgonda districts if the Musi cleansing program undertaken by the Congress government is stopped.

He said that the catchment areas are severely affected by the waste and pollution in the Musi river. ‘Why didn’t BRS clean up after being in power for ten years? Crops grown in Musi catchment areas have become toxic.

Caste occupations are damaged by dirt. Ex-minister KTR set up STP plant after NGT questioning.We used to swim in Musi in our childhood. That is not the case now. In Nakirekal constituency alone, 80 percent of the crops are grown with the water from Musi. CM Revanth is trying to block the great effort. BRS will disappear in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Nalgonda districts in future if Musi cleaning is stopped.

If the KTR STP plant was installed, how did the sewage get to Pillaipalli in Musi? They are challenging KTR to drink the water if the water is purified by the STP plant. “BRS has done nothing to Nalgonda district,” criticized MLA Vemula Veeresham.MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy stated that it is not appropriate to oppose the Congress government’s decision to clean up the moose.

It is not right for the opposition parties to interfere. CM Revanth Reddy has focused on developing the Musi River catchment area like Seoul city. Everyone should put politics aside for public welfare and come together,” Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy urged.Tungathurthi MLA Yodika Samel has made it clear that not only BRS former ministers and current MLAs KTR and Harish Rao, but their grandfathers come down and obstruct the Musi cleaning.

On Friday, he inspected the site of the open meeting to be held on 27th of this month at Musi Bridge between Manayakunta-Gurija, Motkuru mandal of Yadadribhuvanagiri district and spoke to the reporters with the demand to clean Musi. He used to drink soft water in his childhood.

He said that such water is now polluted, and the crops grown with that water cannot be eaten. At the Musi cleanup, the BRS leaders questioned why their government allocated Rs.25 thousand crores for the Musi cleanup and set up the Musi River project and made Sudhir Reddy the chairman of it.