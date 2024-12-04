Congress Protests in Rajya Sabha Over Farmers’ Issues

New Delhi: On Wednesday, Congress and several other opposition parties raised their voices in the Rajya Sabha over the issue of farmers.

After placing necessary documents on the table, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar called on a member to raise a matter during the Zero Hour. At that moment, Congress and opposition party members started shouting slogans, demanding a guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers.

Also Read: Telangana High Court Rejects Petition of Former BRS MLA P. Narendra Reddy

As Congress members reached the Speaker’s seat, Mr. Dhankhar warned them to identify the members causing the disruption.

Following this, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari stated that there should be a discussion in the House on farmers’ issues, and the government should be directed to address their concerns. Despite this, Congress members continued their protest for a while in the House.