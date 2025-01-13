Congress should not undermine regional parties: Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena

Mumbai: In a recent editorial published in its mouthpiece Saamna, the Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Uddhav Thackeray, sharply criticized the Congress party for allegedly undermining regional parties within the opposition alliance, particularly in the context of the INDIA bloc and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The editorial raised concerns about the future of opposition alliances and the importance of unity in challenging the dominance of the BJP in Indian politics.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) emphasized that while Congress remains a significant national party, it cannot afford to dismiss the vital role played by regional parties in various states, which hold key positions in the political landscape.

According to the editorial, Congress’s attitude towards regional parties could be detrimental to the unity and success of the opposition, as it has been witnessed in Maharashtra and other states.

Regional Parties and Congress: The Tension Within the INDIA Bloc

Shiv Sena (UBT) argued that Congress’s attempts to dominate opposition alliances have caused discord, particularly in states like Maharashtra, where the BJP’s influence has grown significantly. The editorial pointed out that regional parties, which had once been allies of the Congress, now seem to be losing their identity and influence within the alliance.

“In Maharashtra, the BJP’s ‘cave’ has led to the disintegration of several alliances, and Congress should not behave in a way that undermines these regional partners,” the editorial said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) further emphasized that the formation of alliances such as the INDIA bloc should be focused on national service, not short-term political gains. They warned that if Congress persists with its dominant approach, the alliance might collapse, leading to further disarray in the opposition’s efforts to challenge the ruling party.

The Declining Momentum of the INDIA Bloc: A Call for Leadership

The editorial also expressed concerns about the waning enthusiasm within the INDIA bloc. While the alliance initially sparked optimism among its constituent parties and the public, there is a growing sense that the alliance is losing momentum.

With several regional leaders expressing dissatisfaction with Congress’s leadership, including Mamata Banerjee’s open suggestion that she could lead the alliance, the editorial suggested that the INDIA bloc’s leadership may need to be restructured.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) pointed out that key leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav also shared similar sentiments about Congress’s leadership within the alliance. This has resulted in internal rifts and diminishing trust among the parties in the opposition, weakening their collective strength.

Congress’s Internal Battles: A Barrier to Unity

The Saamna editorial further addressed the ongoing battles between Congress and regional parties in various states, including Punjab, Delhi, Kerala, and West Bengal. In Punjab and Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress are direct competitors, while in Kerala, Congress is at odds with the Left.

These internal conflicts within the opposition parties have created a fragmented political environment, making it difficult to form a unified front against the BJP.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) criticized Congress for failing to acknowledge the importance of regional parties’ autonomy and their need to maintain a distinct identity and presence in their respective states.

The editorial argued that Congress’s refusal to understand the importance of regional parties’ roles is contributing to the disintegration of the opposition alliance.

The Importance of a Strong Convenor: Drawing Lessons from the NDA

In light of the growing internal divisions, the Shiv Sena (UBT) called for the establishment of a strong leadership structure within the INDIA bloc. Drawing a parallel to the successful functioning of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) during its time in power, the editorial highlighted the role of a senior convenor in maintaining cohesion and facilitating communication between the alliance members.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) pointed to the leadership of figures like George Fernandes, L.K. Advani, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who provided guidance and helped maintain unity within the NDA.

The editorial suggested that the INDIA bloc requires a similar figure to steer the alliance, foster relationships between constituent parties, and ensure smooth coordination in the fight against the BJP.

The Need for Long-Term Political Unity

The editorial concluded with a strong plea for long-term unity within the opposition alliances. It urged Congress to put aside its differences with regional parties and work together to defeat the BJP, which, according to the Shiv Sena (UBT), has hijacked the political system with its control over elections and governance.

The party emphasized that elections would come and go, but only through unity, leadership, and cooperation can the opposition hope to challenge the ruling party effectively.

Shiv Sena (UBT) stressed that the INDIA bloc and MVA must not become mere election-time alliances, but should be built on a foundation of mutual respect, understanding, and long-term commitment to national service. The editorial also highlighted the importance of keeping the opposition vibrant and active, to offer a viable alternative to the BJP’s rule.