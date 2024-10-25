Congress to Open ‘Red Book’ Soon, TPCC Chief Hints at Major Revelations Before Diwali

Hyderabad: Stating that the Congress will open the Red Book very soon, TPCC chief B. Mahesh Kumar Goud said the Congress government will not take any hasty action.

Responding to a question Mahesh said that no action has been taken so far against any officer although the party had said before the elections that it is keeping a Red Book. He said that they will open Red Book soon. He said that he is eagerly waiting for the Revenue Minister’s political bomb to explode before the Diwali festival.

During a chit-chat with journalists at the Gandhi Bhavan, Mahesh said that BRS Working President KT Rama Rao has been running his party’s social media handles from Dubai, Singapore and so the police could not find them.

He said the BRS, and the BJP have been speaking as they liked on the Musi issue and spreading lies using social media. However, the Congress is using social media ethically. Mahesh said that MLC T. Jeevan Reddy thinks that the murder of his close associate Maru Ganga Reddy took place due to the encouragement of BRS leaders.

“I think that the murder of Ganga Reddy might have taken place due to personal hostility. Jeevan didn’t accept the induction of Jagtial MLA Sanjay Kumar. Sanjay is an MLA supporting the Congress. It is a fact that Congress leaders are facing trouble due to the induction of BRS leaders,” he said.

Mahesh said that IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu will look into Jeevan Reddy’s issue. The party will take a decision based on Sridhar’s report, he said. He said that efforts were made to topple the Congress government and so BRS MLAs joined the Congress.