Congress Urges Strict Enforcement of 1991 Places of Worship Act in Supreme Court

New Delhi, January 16: The Congress party has filed an intervention plea in the Supreme Court, urging strict enforcement of the 1991 Places of Worship Act. This move comes as the Court begins hearing petitions challenging key provisions of the law, which aims to preserve the status of religious places as they existed on August 15, 1947.

Congress, represented by senior leader K.C. Venugopal, argued that the law is essential for safeguarding India’s secular identity and protecting communal harmony. The plea also warned that altering the Act’s provisions could severely disrupt the social fabric and encourage divisive elements. The Congress party emphasized that the law reflects the collective will and trust of the Indian people, established during its time in government under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

The party’s intervention aligns it with other opposition groups, including Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), which also filed a plea. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court agreed to hear Owaisi’s petition, setting February 17 for hearings on all related cases.

The 1991 Places of Worship Act prohibits the conversion of religious places and filing claims over their status as of August 15, 1947. Congress has pointed out that the law was enacted to curb rising intolerance and maintain social unity.

The Court has previously halted all surveys and proceedings concerning disputed religious sites, including the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, Shahi Eidgah Mosque in Mathura, and another mosque in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. Hindu petitioners allege these mosques were built on the remnants of ancient temples. The Supreme Court has instructed that no further action be taken until the government submits its response to the challenges.