Congress will be defeated in Lok Sabha elections: KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana former chief minister and BRS party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao today said the people of Telangana were going to defeat the Congress party in these parliamentary elections and added that the Congress party was sure to be defeated. KCR made it clear that the people of the State were also very angry with the Congress party.

Speaking to media persons at Telangana Bhavan today, he said as part of the parliamentary election campaign, he undertook a 17-day bus yatra and added that subsequent responses from the people and the information given by them indicate that the BRS would win more seats than the two national parties in these elections.

He said the practice of the State and the Central governments, and the wrong policies adopted by them had gone to the people. “We were able to tell them. As a result of this, the BRS is going to be a phenomenal success,” KCR said.

He alleged that the State government had made a lot of mistakes under the leadership of the poor Chief Minister of the Congress Party. “Whenever the previous government is replaced and another government comes into being, there should be an internal review of the policies adopted by the previous government and show better performance.

This seems to be natural. On the contrary, the State government without a policy and in unpleasant methods, had wasted precious time of the farmers by doing petty politics and by sidelining the industry, power and irrigation sector”. He said that pranks were also made in the State Legislative Assembly.

“By releasing the white papers, discussing and balancing the Opposition, speaking an unspoken language, they tried to hurt the Opposition by revealing false information. Very little attention was paid to the development of the State and the welfare of the people.

That failure is going to cost the Congress party a heavy price now. What they do is going to bite them. There is no doubt about it. People are very angry,” KCR said while claiming that the Congress party is sure to be drowned with the anger of the people. He claimed that only 3,000 people had attended the public meeting of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Saroornagar stadium.

The defeat of the national parties is clearly visible. “We have seen how the top leaders of the ruling party, Rahul Gandhi, came to the Saroor Nagar stadium. In the joint meeting of the three parliamentary constituencies, 3,000 people could not be mobilised. We saw Rahul Gandhi sitting in the bus and the CM pleading with him. Among the DCMs who came, the people were rushed to the stadium”, he added.