Congress Worker Threatens Panchayat Secretary Over Missing Name in Indiramma Housing Scheme List

Warangal: A Congress worker from Vankudothu village in Warangal district’s Rayaparthi mandal has been accused of threatening Panchayat Secretary Abhilash after his name was omitted from the Indiramma Housing scheme list. Ravinder, the Congress worker, allegedly threatened the official, saying he would be killed if the name was not added.

Threatening Words Lead to Police Complaint

In a heated outburst, Ravinder is reported to have said, “Even if you sell an acre of land, I will still kill you. Do not involve us in politics.” Fearing for his life, Panchayat Secretary Abhilash filed a formal complaint with the Rayaparthi police.

Panchayat Secretary Fears for Safety Amid Political Pressure

Abhilash voiced his concern for his safety, revealing that he had faced continuous harassment from Ravinder, especially after the final list for the Indiramma Housing scheme was released. The scheme aims to provide affordable housing to rural residents but has become controversial due to political interference in the allocation process.

Police Investigation Underway Following Complaint

The Rayaparthi police have registered a case based on Abhilash’s complaint, and an investigation is ongoing. Authorities are taking the threats seriously, considering the severity of the allegations and the public nature of the confrontation.

Politicization of Welfare Schemes Raises Concerns

This incident has brought to light the growing politicization of welfare schemes in the region. Allegations of political pressure being applied to government officials for personal gain have raised serious concerns about the integrity of such schemes.