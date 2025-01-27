Rahul Gandhi Accuses Media of Ignoring Real Issues, Criticizes Press for Bias

New Delhi: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, launched a fresh attack on the media, accusing it of turning a blind eye to pressing issues faced by common people, especially farmers. Speaking at an event in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday, the former Congress president voiced his concerns over what he described as the media’s alignment with business groups, resulting in a lack of focus on critical issues that impact the average citizen.

Rahul Gandhi’s Ongoing Criticism of Media

Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of the media is not new. He has long been vocal about what he perceives as media bias and its undue influence by corporate interests. Gandhi believes that issues such as unemployment and the struggles of farmers are being sidelined in favor of political narratives that benefit powerful elites. His remarks came as part of an ongoing discourse on the media’s role in shaping political coverage, particularly in relation to the Gandhi family.

Critics Claim Gandhi’s Attacks Are Counterproductive

While Gandhi’s frequent attacks on the media have garnered attention, critics argue that this approach may be counterproductive. Some analysts believe that instead of focusing on addressing the real concerns of the people, his speeches often serve to humiliate and taunt journalists, further straining the relationship between the Congress party and the press.

The Gandhi Family’s Historical Tension with the Media

The animosity between the Gandhi family and the media can be traced back to the Emergency period of 1975, when then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed strict censorship on the press. This authoritarian clampdown has reportedly left a lasting impact on the Congress party’s perception of the media, shaping the party’s political culture and its ongoing distrust of the press.

Gandhi’s Media Criticism as a Political Strategy

Political observers also suggest that Rahul Gandhi’s criticisms of the media may be a strategic attempt to deflect attention from his own party’s shortcomings and avoid dealing with concrete issues. Some believe that Gandhi’s focus on personal attacks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi distracts from tangible policy solutions and national concerns.

Gandhi’s Stand: A Voice for the Common People

Despite these criticisms, Gandhi remains steadfast in his stance against the media, viewing himself as a voice for the common people and standing up to the elite forces he believes control the public narrative.