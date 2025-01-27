MoS Bandi Sanjay Questions Padma Award for Gaddar, Defends Centre’s Decisions

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay on Monday responded to the criticism by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy regarding the Centre’s denial of Padma awards to individuals recommended by the state government. Sanjay emphasized that Padma awards are given to those who truly deserve them, questioning the recommendation of the late revolutionary balladeer Gaddar for the prestigious honor.

Sanjay questioned how the Padma award could be given to Gaddar, a former Maoist ideologue, given his involvement in violent incidents, including the killing of BJP workers and police personnel. His comments came after the state government recommended Gaddar for the Padma Vibhushan, a prestigious honor, along with other prominent figures like Chukka Ramaiah, Andesri, Gorati Venkanna, and Jayadheer Tirumala Rao for their excellence in various fields.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed his displeasure over the state’s limited recognition at the national level, receiving just two Padma awards—Padma Vibhushan for gastroenterologist Duvvur Nageshwar Reddy and Padma Shri for Manda Krishna Madiga. Reddy termed the situation an “insult to Telangana” and announced plans to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the perceived imbalance in Padma award distribution, asserting that the state should have received at least five awards.

Bandi Sanjay also warned the Telangana government against renaming Central welfare schemes, stating that the Centre would implement these schemes directly without the involvement of the state government. Sanjay alleged that the state was changing the names of key Central schemes, like PM Awas Yojana and Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, to align with the state’s own branding efforts.

Sanjay further criticized the Telangana government for not using the official names of the Central welfare schemes, instead opting for names like “Indiramma Awas Yojana” and others. He expressed concerns that this move could result in injustice to the poor, but assured that the Centre would ensure that the benefits of these schemes reach the intended beneficiaries.

Despite his criticism, Bandi Sanjay highlighted the Centre’s continued support for Telangana’s development, claiming that the state had received Rs. 12 lakh crore in the last decade. He attributed the success of various welfare schemes and development projects in villages to the support of Central initiatives, urging the state government to focus on delivering the benefits of these schemes to the people rather than renaming them.