Congress Workers Protest Against MLA Kadiyam Srihari

In a significant demonstration, original Congress workers staged a sit-in protest on the national highway near Karunapuram in the Dharmasagar mandal of the Station Ghanpur constituency.

Safiya Begum16 October 2024 - 16:11
Led by local Congress leader Singapuram Indira, the protesters expressed their discontent over MLA Kadiyam Srihari’s favoritism towards his supporters while sidelining longtime party members who have been with Congress since its inception.

The protesters criticized Kadiyam Srihari for prioritizing his faction over dedicated party workers who have contributed to the party’s growth and success over the years.

They demanded that the party leadership address their grievances and ensure equitable treatment for all party members.

The protest aims to bring attention to the internal issues within the party and restore faith among original Congress supporters.

