Controversial Hindu Seer Yati Narsinghanand Detained in Ghaziabad Over Blasphemy Allegations

Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, the mahant of Dasna Devi Temple and a controversial Hindu seer, has been detained by police in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, following the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) against him for allegedly delivering a blasphemous speech regarding Prophet Muhammad.

The FIR was lodged on Thursday, based on a complaint made by a police officer from the Sihani Gate police station.

According to the complaint, Narsinghanand made inflammatory remarks during an event at Hindi Bhavan in Lohia Nagar, Ghaziabad, on September 29. The police took action after a video of the alleged speech circulated widely on social media.

The FIR includes charges under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for hurting the religious sentiments of the Muslim community.

In the aftermath of the incident, protests erupted in various locations across Ghaziabad and other parts of Western Uttar Pradesh on Friday night. Members of the Muslim community have demanded strict action against Narsinghanand. The Uttarakhand unit of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has also called for stringent measures against the seer, with state president Nayyer Kazmi accusing authorities of providing him with political protection.

This incident is not Narsinghanand’s first encounter with controversy; he was previously arrested in 2022 for making hate speeches. In December 2021, he urged Hindus to arm themselves during a gathering at the Dharm Sansad in Haridwar.

The police have stated that further actions will be taken after a thorough examination of the viral video.