Could Josh Gad Have Been in Avatar? The Truth Behind His Missed Opportunity

Los Angeles: Actor Josh Gad, known for his comedic talent, recently revealed in his book “In Gad We Trust: A Tell-Some” that he was nearly cast in James Cameron’s 2009 sci-fi epic Avatar. However, his digital transformation as an Avatar character derailed his chances.

Audition That Almost Made History

In his memoir, published on January 14, Gad shared that Cameron was impressed with his audition and even invited him to Los Angeles for a final callback at Lightstorm production offices.

“I put myself on tape, and shortly thereafter, I got a call that Cameron wanted to fly me to Los Angeles for a final callback,” Gad recounted.

Why Gad Lost the Role

Despite excelling in the audition, the transformation into his digital Avatar proved to be a stumbling block.

“While James Cameron was thrilled with my audition, when I was turned into a digital Avatar, I supposedly looked like a tall, overweight Smurf,” Gad humorously noted.

The Legacy of Avatar

Upon its release in 2009, Avatar broke records, becoming the highest-grossing film of all time with over $2.8 billion in worldwide revenue. It received nine Academy Award nominations, winning three for Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, and Best Visual Effects.

Also Read: Taliban Release Two Americans in Prisoner Exchange with US

The film starred Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, and Stephen Lang, with its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, releasing in 2022.

What Could Have Been

While Gad missed out on the opportunity to join the blockbuster franchise, he has since become a fan favorite, known for his roles in Disney’s Frozen and Beauty and the Beast.