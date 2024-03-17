Countdown has started for YSR Congress, says Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Saturday that with the announcement of the poll schedule, the countdown has started for the YSR Congress Party government in Andhra Pradesh.

Reacting to the announcement of the poll schedule for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly along with the Lok Sabha, the former chief minister said that it’s like people getting freedom.

He said May 13 would be a historic day. Addressing the TDP Legal Cell workshop, he said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would be dethroned in 57 days.

He said since the Model Code of Conduct has come into force, no one needs to have the fear that the government will stop pensions or book cases.

He said concerns about losing pensions and facing false cases deterred many from leaving their homes.

He, however, expressed confidence that people would now step out and work towards saving the state. “Election will be held on May 13. In 57 days, we are sending the psycho home. The Election Commission announced dates and code of conduct will also apply. You people can celebrate and inform everyone about TDP. So many will come out now. People were afraid and did not come out before as YSRCP may cut pensions and may file cases against them. But now he cannot do anything. I welcome everyone to come and save the state.”

Naidu exuded confidence that NDA would come to power both at the Centre and in the state.

The NDA is going to form its government at the Centre by winning not less than 400 Lok Sabha seats while the alliance is going to create a record in the state by winning the largest number of seats, he said.

The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister said that the Praja Galam public meeting to be held near Chilakaluripet on Sunday will be a big event as it will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Naidu said it is the responsibility of not only the three parties but also every individual to save the state.

He called upon the intellectuals to come forward to save the state by waging another battle on the lines of how they fought for Independence.

The former CM assured that once the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance forms the government, a stipend of Rs 7,000 would be provided to 3,500 lawyers.

Additionally, he pledged to release funds for medical claims and accident policies, with a minimum coverage of Rs 5 lakh for medical claims and Rs 15 lakh for accident claims.

He also promised to allocate house plots to eligible beneficiaries.