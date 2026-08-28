Couple Leaves 3-Year-Old Child on Scooter, Jumps into Godavari River in Alleged Suicide Attempt

West Godavari: A tragic incident was reported from Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district, where a young couple allegedly left their three-year-old child behind and jumped into the Godavari River in an apparent suicide attempt.

The incident took place at Chintchinada Bridge. The couple, identified as Doda Sai, 29, and his wife Shireesha, 28, were residents of Velpuru village in Tanuku Mandal.

According to preliminary information, the couple arrived at the bridge on a scooter along with their three-year-old child. In a shocking turn of events, they allegedly left the child sitting on the scooter before jumping into the Godavari River.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The sight of the young child, reportedly shivering in the cold and crying out for “Mommy” and “Daddy,” left several locals deeply distressed. People who noticed the child immediately alerted the authorities.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police rushed to the spot and took the child to safety. Search operations were launched to trace the couple who jumped into the river.

The reason behind the couple’s alleged suicide attempt is not yet known. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and efforts are underway to locate and rescue the couple.

Further details are awaited.