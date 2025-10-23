Telangana High Court Declines to Initiate Suo Motu Action in Nizamabad Encounter Case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday declined to take up on its own motion (suo motu) the alleged police encounter case from Nizamabad, in which 24-year-old Sheikh Riaz — accused of vehicle theft — was killed. The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Apresh Kumar Singh and Justice G.M. Mohiuddin, directed the petitioner to follow the court’s prescribed procedure and approach the registry for further action.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL), filed by advocate Barkat Ali Khan, sought an independent judicial inquiry into the incident, alleging that the police version of events contained contradictions and possible violations of fundamental rights. The petitioner urged the court to order an impartial investigation headed by a retired High Court judge and to include Nizamabad police as a respondent in the case.

During the brief hearing, Chief Justice Singh observed that such petitions must proceed through proper channels. “Please hand over your petition to the registry — it will be placed before the committee as per established procedure,” he instructed.

The PIL questioned the official account of the incident, which claimed that Riaz — who was reportedly under medical treatment for serious injuries — attempted to snatch a constable’s service weapon, leading to an exchange of fire. The petitioner argued that this version appeared inconsistent and raised doubts about the circumstances leading to Riaz’s death.

Advocate Barkat Ali Khan contended that the alleged encounter violated legal and constitutional safeguards, emphasizing the need for transparency and accountability. Referring to the Supreme Court’s guidelines and the framework laid down by the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), he insisted that only an independent probe could ensure justice in cases involving alleged encounter killings.

The High Court bench, however, made it clear that before considering the substance of the allegations, procedural requirements must be strictly followed.