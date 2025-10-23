BC Political JAC Demands Governor’s Resignation Over Delay in Approving 42% BC Reservation Bill

Hyderabad: BC Political JAC State Chairman Rachala Yugandhar Goud has demanded that the state Governor Jishnu Dev Varma resign from his post if the BC Bill is not approved immediately. The BC Political JAC has taken up a protest at the Raj Bhavan in the city under the auspices of the BC Political JAC, demanding that the BC reservations be included in the 9th Schedule in education, employment, and local body elections.

Speaking on the occasion, Rachala alleged that the Governor was delaying the signing of the 42% BC reservation ordinance approved by the Telangana government by keeping it with him. He accused the Governor of acting like an agent of the Central Government. He said that the Governor’s blocking of the rights of BCs was unconstitutional. He said that even BJP MPs were not putting pressure on the Center and added that it was unfortunate that the Governor was stalling the historic decision taken by the state government for social justice for the BCs.

He expressed his concern that this was a conspiracy to politically push the BCs back. He demanded that the state Governor sign the ordinance immediately and that the central government take steps to include the 42% BC reservation law in the Ninth Schedule. He warned that the houses of the central ministers and the BJP MPs would be attacked if they failed to put up pressure on the governor.

BC Intellectuals Forum Chairman Chiranjeevulu, All India OBC Students Association National President G. Kiran Kumar, BC Political Front Chairman Balaraju Goud, Osmania University In-charge Ganesh Goud, leaders Ayili Venkanna, Durgayya Goud, Singam Nagesh, Bairu Shekhar, VV Goud, Goturi Ravinder, Gudusha, Anjanna Yadav, Devara Shiva, Dharmendra Sagar, and others participated in this program.