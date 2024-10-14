Court Denies Bail to Johnny Master, Shocking Development for the Choreographer

Hyderabad

Rangareddy: The Rangareddy District Court has denied the bail petition of renowned choreographer Johnny Master, leaving him in a state of shock. Currently, Johnny Master is incarcerated at the Chanchalguda Jail.

The court’s decision comes amid ongoing legal proceedings against him, though specific details regarding the charges have not been disclosed. Johnny Master, known for his contributions to the Telugu film industry, was hoping for a swift resolution that would allow him to be released from custody.

Supporters and fans of the choreographer are expressing their discontent with the court’s ruling, advocating for his release and urging for a fair trial. The legal battle continues as Johnny Master’s team considers their next steps in the process.

