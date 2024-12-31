Appeals Court Upholds $5 Million Verdict Against Donald Trump in E. Jean Carroll Case

Federal appeals court upholds $5M verdict against Donald Trump for sexual abuse and defamation in E. Jean Carroll case. Appeals for new trial rejected.

New York: A federal appeals court on Monday upheld a jury’s verdict that Donald Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll, a longtime magazine columnist, in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the mid-1990s. The 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals also upheld the $5 million award granted to Carroll for defamation and sexual abuse.

Carroll testified during a 2023 trial that a friendly interaction with Trump in the spring of 1996 turned violent when they entered a store dressing room. Trump, who denied the allegations, did not attend the trial but briefly testified in a follow-up defamation trial this year, which resulted in an additional $83.3 million award.

In its decision, the three-judge panel rejected Trump’s claims that trial Judge Lewis A. Kaplan made prejudicial errors, including allowing two other women who accused Trump of sexual abuse to testify and admitting the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape as evidence.

“We conclude that Mr. Trump has not demonstrated that the district court erred in any of the challenged rulings,” the panel wrote, adding that Trump failed to show that any alleged errors impacted the outcome of the trial.

Legal and Political Reactions

Roberta Kaplan, Carroll’s lawyer, expressed satisfaction with the court’s decision, stating it validates Carroll’s pursuit of justice. “Today’s decision gratifies both E. Jean Carroll and me. We thank the Second Circuit for carefully considering the parties’ arguments,” Kaplan said.

Also Read: H1-B Visa Row: Understanding the Program, Eligibility Criteria, and Key Benefits

Trump’s spokesperson, Steven Cheung, criticized the ruling, calling it part of a “political weaponization” of the justice system. He vowed continued appeals, labeling the case a “Democrat-funded Carroll Hoax.”

Background and Fallout

The initial jury in May 2023 found Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation, awarding $5 million to Carroll. In a separate trial earlier this year, Carroll received an additional $83.3 million in damages after Trump made further defamatory remarks about her while serving as president.

Trump’s testimony during the second trial was limited to under three minutes, with the jury instructed to accept the previous jury’s findings. Despite the legal setbacks, Trump remains defiant, framing the lawsuits as politically motivated attacks.

This latest ruling reinforces the earlier findings and adds to the legal challenges Trump faces as he continues his political endeavors.