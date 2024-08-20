CREDAI Organizes Statecon 2024

Hyderabad: CREDAI Telangana, the apex body of private real estate developers in Telangana organised STATECON 2024.

The event was inaugurated by N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Minister for Irrigation and Civil Supplies, along with Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Minister for Roads, Buildings and Cinematography as well as Kumbam Anil Kumar Reddy, MLA, Bhongir in presence of Murali Krishna Reddy, Chairman, CREDAI Telangana, E. Premsagar Reddy, president, CREDAI Telangana, K. Indrasena Reddy, president-elect, CREDAI Telangana, G Ajay Kumar, secretary, CREDAI Telangana. G Ram Reddy, Secretary, CREDAI National, N Ramachandra Reddy, EC Member CREDAI National were also present.

The theme for the convention was Telangana Going Global which highlighted the growth and future prospects of the state of Telangana.

CBRE also released a research report which provides a detailed analysis of the state’s economic landscape, underscoring Hyderabad’s centrality and the substantial yet untapped potential of its tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

The report focuses on states forward thinking policies and strategic initiatives presenting Telangana as a compelling investment proposition for global and domestic capital.

The sessions at STATECON 2024 delved into the opportunities and challenges to envisage the journey of going Global with a focus on the existing landscape, drafting a blueprint of success for the Real Estate sector, making the state a global investment destination, developing the roadmap of upskilling the youth to grab the opportunities, and building a sustainable, green and smart state.

Around 900 member developers from across Telangana attended the conference. They gained insights from industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders and explored innovative strategies, emerging trends, and collaborative opportunities within the real estate domain.