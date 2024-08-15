Cricket Stars Celebrate 78th Independence Day, Extend Heartfelt Greetings to the Nation

New Delhi: The entire nation is celebrating its 78th Independence Day today, a day of great significance for India, as it marks the country’s liberation from British rule in 1947.

On this occasion, several prominent Indian cricketers have extended their greetings to fans across the country. Their posts and messages have been rapidly going viral on social media.

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir remarked that freedom comes at a price, with our heroes paying for it every day with their blood. He urged everyone to never forget this.

Freedom comes at a price. Our heroes pay it everyday with their blood! Never forget #HappyIndependenceDay 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/wJgY4IH5pi — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 15, 2024

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar posted on X (formerly Twitter) that not only athletes but every Indian who works honestly is an important player for the nation. He added that when the national anthem plays today, know that it’s for you.

Sportspersons aren't the only ones playing for India. Every Indian who does their job with honesty and sincerity is a key player for Team India. So, when the national anthem plays today, know that it's for you, and I hope you'll feel the same way I did when I heard it every time… — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2024

Tendulkar shared his hope that everyone would feel the same pride he felt every time he played for India, wishing all a happy Independence Day.

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh shared a video of Team India, urging everyone to always stand with pride and respect alongside the national flag.

Always proud and honoured to stand with our tricolor!



Here’s wishing everyone a very Happy Independence Day 🇮🇳 #HappyIndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/cgYJTa6OKK — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 15, 2024

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, in his message, said that on the 78th Independence Day, let us honor the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and uphold the values that unite us as a nation—justice, liberty, and equality. Jai Hind.

Former captain Virat Kohli also extended his greetings, emphasizing that this day is special for every Indian and will always remain so. Kohli reminded everyone that India’s freedom was achieved through immense sacrifices and should always be cherished.

Hyderabad’s fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, in his message, said that it is due to the sacrifices of our elders that we are able to breathe freely in an independent India. He wished all citizens a heartfelt Independence Day.

A historic day for our nation. Wishing all my countrymen a very happy independence day. May you be blessed with peace, joy and prosperity. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/MmAyQpxLKn — Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) August 15, 2024

Meanwhile, Neeraj Chopra, who won a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, also extended his greetings.

He shared a photo with the national flag on his social media platforms, saying, “Happy Independence Day, Jai Hind!” He added that this day will always remain special for all of us.