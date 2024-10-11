Cricketer Mohammed Siraj Officially Assumes Charge as DSP in Telangana

Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj has officially taken on the role of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Telangana after reporting to the Director General of Police (DGP) on Friday. This appointment fulfills a promise made by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who had previously announced that Siraj would be granted a prestigious Group-I government post in recognition of his achievements in cricket.

The appointment highlights the Telangana government’s commitment to supporting sports and athletes, with a focus on fostering future talent. Along with the DSP post, the state government also allotted 600 square yards of land to Siraj at Road No. 78, Jubilee Hills, following his outstanding performance in the ICC T20 World Cup.

Mohammed Siraj, born on March 13, 1994, in Hyderabad, rose to fame as a right-arm fast bowler, representing India at the international level and playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Coming from a humble background, with his father being an auto-rickshaw driver, Siraj’s cricket journey began when he started bowling at age 16 with a tennis ball, eventually playing club cricket for Hyderabad at 19.

Siraj has played a key role in India’s recent cricket successes, notably during the 2023 Asia Cup, where he took 6/21 in the final and was named Player of the Match. He was also part of the Indian team that won the 2024 T20 World Cup. Siraj’s IPL achievements include the historic feat of bowling two consecutive maiden overs in the 2020 season.

Now transitioning into his new role as DSP, Siraj’s contributions to both cricket and public service reflect his inspiring journey from a humble background to a national icon.