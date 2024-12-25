Critical Decision on North City Metro in Upcoming Cabinet Meeting

Hyderabad: The upcoming Telangana State Cabinet Meeting on December 30 is expected to play a crucial role in determining the future of the North City Metro project. While the DPR (Detailed Project Report) for Phase-2 of the Hyderabad Metro has already been approved by the state government and sent to the central government for clearance, the proposed elevated corridors for Paradise-Medchal and JBS-Shamirpet in North City have not been included in the plan.

In response to public outcry and criticism from local residents accusing the government of neglecting North City, there are indications that the government may revisit its plans for Phase 2. Experts suggest that a revised DPR incorporating North City areas can only be released if the matter is approved during the Cabinet meeting.

Also Read: Double-Decker Metro in North City: A Game-Changer for Hyderabad’s Transport

Growing Concerns and Criticism

The Phase-2 Metro expansion aims to cover approximately 76 km, but it has faced criticism for excluding North City, an area long awaiting metro connectivity. Locals argue that this omission amounts to a grave injustice, with some accusing the government of ignoring the region’s development needs. This dissatisfaction has reportedly prompted the government to reconsider the inclusion of North City in Phase-2, though its final inclusion remains uncertain.

Cabinet Agenda Holds the Key

Proposals for extending the metro to North City through the Paradise-Medchal and JBS-Shamirpet routes are under consideration. However, experts stress that the project can only move forward if the Cabinet officially includes these proposals in its agenda and grants approval. A mere verbal assurance from the government without Cabinet endorsement may not hold much weight.

The upcoming Cabinet meeting will likely decide whether North City will be part of the Phase-2 Metro expansion. The outcome is awaited with great anticipation as it will determine whether a revised DPR addressing the region’s concerns will be released.

Without formal inclusion in the agenda, experts warn that the construction of metro lines in North City as part of Phase 2 may remain a distant dream. Residents and stakeholders now look to the government to take decisive action during the Cabinet meeting to ensure equitable metro connectivity across the city.