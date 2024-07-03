Crop loan waiver to be done in one go as per schedule: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has reiterated that as promised in the Assembly elections, the Congress government is committed to implement Rs 2 lakh loan waiver for farmers in one go as per the announced schedule.

Speaking at a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan here on Wednesday, Bhatti Vikramarka said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had already announced in the Assembly that the loan waiver will be done by August 15 and the State government had already initiated the process of preparing guidelines in this regard.

“Six guarantees have been implemented in Telangana ahead of schedule. Similarly, efforts are being made to be done the loan waiver by August 15,” Bhatti Vikramarka said.

The deputy Chief minister alleged that the previous BRS government had promised to waive off the crop laons upto Rs.1 lakh rupees, but it did not do it even in five years.

The State government is implementing all welfare schemes without having any misuse of the money. The taxes paid by the people should be used for the development of Telangana State, Bhatti Vikramarka said.

He made it clear that the guidelines of the Rythu Bharosa and crop loan waiver schemes will be prepared by taking the opinions of the people. Later, the report will be discussed in the Assembly and later, these schemes will be implemented with the consent of the government, Bhatti said.