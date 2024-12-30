CRPF Head Constable Found Dead in Kashmir, Probe Underway

Srinagar: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) head constable was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district late Sunday evening.

The deceased, identified as Kharat Prakash from G Coy 116 Battalion, was on duty at the Anantnag district jail when he suddenly fell unconscious. Despite being rushed to the district hospital, he was declared dead on arrival by doctors.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident, and a case has been registered to determine the exact cause of death. The CRPF has not ruled out the possibility of foul play, but as of now, the cause remains unclear.

Unidentified Body Found in Kulgam District

In a separate incident on Monday, an unidentified body was discovered in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Locals first spotted the body near Tukutachloo village and immediately alerted the police. Law enforcement officials quickly arrived at the scene, securing the body for investigation. The identity of the deceased has yet to be confirmed, and further inquiries are underway to uncover the circumstances surrounding this discovery.

Health Advisory Issued in Wake of Sudden Deaths During Winter

Following these tragic events, the head of the cardiology department at Srinagar’s government medical college issued an important health advisory, particularly in light of the extreme winter conditions in Kashmir. The advisory, based on international research, highlights the risks of sudden deaths during cold weather, especially among vulnerable groups.

Cold temperatures can cause blood vessels to constrict, raising blood pressure and increasing the strain on the heart. This can lead to a higher incidence of heart attacks and other cardiac events, particularly in individuals with preexisting health conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and obesity. According to studies, every 40 seconds, someone around the world experiences a heart attack, making Myocardial Infarction (MI) a leading cause of death and disability globally.

The advisory also noted that Kashmir, with its harsh winters, faces additional challenges due to high levels of air pollution, which can exacerbate cardiovascular problems by contributing to systemic inflammation and impaired heart function. A staggering 30% of adults in Kashmir suffer from hypertension, a major risk factor for both heart attacks and strokes.

Health Risks Amplified by Cold Weather in Kashmir

The cardiology department’s advisory stressed the importance of precautions, particularly for elderly individuals or those with underlying health conditions. The risks of heart attacks and strokes increase significantly in the winter months, making it crucial for people in Kashmir to safeguard their health by managing blood pressure and avoiding exposure to extreme cold.

The advisory also pointed out that globally, low temperatures contribute to 10 million cases of disability and 500,000 deaths annually. The combination of cold weather and air pollution in Kashmir creates a hazardous environment for cardiovascular health, especially for vulnerable individuals who may already be at risk.

Authorities Investigate the Death of CRPF Head Constable and Unidentified Body

While investigations continue into the death of the CRPF head constable and the discovery of the unidentified body in Kulgam, the Jammu and Kashmir police remain focused on uncovering the cause of these tragic incidents. Authorities are also examining the potential impact of environmental factors, such as extreme cold and pollution, that may have contributed to these deaths.

As Jammu and Kashmir continues to face extreme winter conditions, residents are urged to follow medical guidelines to protect their health. With temperatures often dropping significantly during the winter months, it is essential to take necessary precautions to reduce the risk of heart-related incidents.

Safety and Awareness Critical During Extreme Winters in Kashmir

These recent events underscore the dangers of harsh winters in Kashmir and the potential health risks they pose to residents, especially those with preexisting conditions. Authorities continue to investigate the causes behind the deaths of the CRPF head constable and the unidentified individual, while health experts emphasize the need for increased awareness and precautionary measures.

With winter continuing to set in across the region, individuals are urged to stay informed about the health risks associated with cold temperatures and take steps to protect themselves, especially in light of the rising concerns about cardiovascular health during this time.