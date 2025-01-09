CTET 2024 Results Declared: Check Your Scorecard Now

Education

Fouzia Farhana9 January 2025 - 16:57
New Delhi, Jan 9: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results on the official CTET website, ctet.nic.in.

Steps to Check CTET 2024 Results

Follow these simple steps to access your CTET results:

  1. Visit the official website of CTET at ctet.nic.in.
  2. Click on the “CTET 2024 Result” link available on the homepage.
  3. Enter your application number and date of birth.
  4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

Also Read: 10th International Convention at IIT Hyderabad from May 26

CTET 2024 Qualifying Criteria

  • General Candidates: Must score at least 60% (90 out of 150 marks) to qualify.
  • Reserved Category Candidates: Qualify with a minimum of 55% (82.5 out of 150 marks).

Eligibility for Teaching Positions

Candidates who pass the CTET will be eligible to apply for teaching positions in CBSE-affiliated schools across the country.

About CTET December 2024 Exam

The CTET December 2024 examination was conducted on December 14, 2024. Thousands of aspiring teachers participated in the test, which serves as a crucial step in qualifying for teaching roles in Central Board-affiliated institutions.

Important Links

  • Official Website: ctet.nic.in
  • Download Scorecard: Direct link to the result here (Replace with actual link if available).

