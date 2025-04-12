Cyber Criminals Use AI to Create Fake Aadhaar Cards, Here’s How to Detect Them

New Delhi: The rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has now brought a fresh wave of concern — the creation of fake Aadhaar cards using AI tools. Aadhaar, a 12-digit unique identity number issued by the Government of India, is a critical document for every Indian citizen, whether adult or child. From school admissions and bank accounts to government schemes and ticket bookings, Aadhaar is required for countless services.

However, cyber criminals are now exploiting AI technology to generate Aadhaar-like fake identity documents, prompting the authorities and cybersecurity experts to urge the public to remain cautious.

AI-Powered Forgeries Raise Alarm

Artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT and advanced image generators have become popular recently, especially after features like “Jibli image” went viral. But while these tools offer many advantages, they are also being misused. A LinkedIn user recently demonstrated how an Aadhaar card can be created using ChatGPT — sparking widespread concern about data misuse and security.

As Aadhaar is linked to biometric and demographic data, such fake cards could pose serious risks if used to access government benefits or for illegal activities.

How to Identify a Fake Aadhaar Card

Despite their realistic appearance, fake Aadhaar cards created using AI often contain tell-tale signs. Here’s how to spot them:

1. Blurry or Altered Photos

The photograph on a fake card may appear cross-sectional or blurred. In contrast, a real Aadhaar card carries a clear, well-defined passport-size photo.

2. Unusual Fonts and Layout

In fake cards, the size, spacing, and style of the letters may look off. A genuine Aadhaar has a consistent font and precise alignment throughout.

3. Distorted Logos

The logos of UIDAI and the Government of India on a fake Aadhaar might appear misaligned or blurry. These are accurately placed and clearly printed on a real card.

4. QR Code Check

The easiest and most reliable method is to scan the QR code on the card. If it’s genuine, it will lead you to the UIDAI portal and show the original Aadhaar details instantly.

Online Verification Made Simple

People can verify the authenticity of their Aadhaar card by visiting the official UIDAI portal at https://myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/verifyAadhaar. After entering the 12-digit Aadhaar number and captcha, the system confirms whether the Aadhaar is valid.

Use Virtual ID (VID) for Added Security

For enhanced security, individuals can generate a 16-digit Virtual ID (VID) — a temporary number that can be used in place of the actual Aadhaar number. Only the cardholder can generate a VID, and it ensures an additional layer of identity protection during transactions or authentication.