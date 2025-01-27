Cyberabad Police and TGCSB Join Forces to Launch SHIELD 2025 for Cyber Crime Prevention

Cyberabad: Cybercrime and cyber security threats have emerged as major global concerns. In 2024, India suffered an estimated loss of Rs 22,812 crore due to cybercrime. In Telangana alone, 1,20,869 citizens fell victim to cybercrimes, prompting the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) to take swift action. Last year, the bureau successfully returned Rs 183 crore to 17,912 victims of cybercrimes.

With the increase in cybercrime incidents, the need for immediate intervention from all stakeholders has become critical. Given Telangana’s thriving IT sector and the growing importance of e-governance services, securing the State’s digital infrastructure is vital to preventing malicious attacks.

Introduction of SHIELD: Telangana’s Premier Cyber Security Conclave

To address these growing concerns, the TGCSB has introduced SHIELD, a premier annual cyber security conclave aimed at strengthening the digital security landscape. The first event, SHIELD 2025, was officially announced today during a curtain-raiser event at the International Convention Centre (ICCC), Banjara Hills. SHIELD 2025 will be hosted jointly by the TGCSB and the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC).

The conclave, scheduled to take place on February 18-19, 2025, at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), will bring together key stakeholders from various sectors. This includes law enforcement agencies, industry professionals, academic institutions, NGOs, BFSI organizations, global technology leaders, policymakers, and government bodies. The event aims to foster collaboration in order to develop effective strategies to combat Cybercrime.

Key Speakers Discuss Cyber Security Collaboration

At the curtain-raiser event, Shikha Goel, IPS, DG CID & Director of TGCSB, emphasized that SHIELD 2025 is more than just a conclave. It serves as a call to action for all stakeholders to collaborate in building a secure and resilient digital future. She highlighted the growing global importance of cybersecurity, and how SHIELD 2025 aims to tackle the challenges and opportunities in creating a safer cyberspace.

Avinash Mohanty, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, stressed the importance of collaboration between technology, governance, and society to combat the evolving sophistication of cyber criminals. He noted that SHIELD 2025 offers a unique platform to strengthen these partnerships and develop actionable strategies for cybercrime prevention.

Ramesh Kaza, Secretary General of SCSC, expressed that the conclave provides an excellent opportunity to bridge gaps between the industry and law enforcement. He emphasized the need to create a future-ready and globally competitive cybersecurity framework.

Curtain-Raiser Highlights and Attendance

The curtain-raiser event was attended by several distinguished officers, including Harshvardhan, IPS, SP Cybersecurity & Admin, Devender Singh, SP Cybercrime, and others from the TGCSB. Officers from the Cyberabad police department, including B. Sreebala, DCP Cybercrime, and executives from the SCSC, including Naved Khan, CEO, also participated. The event saw the presence of prominent CXOs from the industry, all of whom are committed to strengthening cyber security efforts in Telangana.

Looking Forward to SHIELD 2025

With cybercrime on the rise, SHIELD 2025 promises to be a pivotal event in the fight for a safer digital world. The collaboration among key stakeholders will help pave the way for innovative solutions to combat the growing threats in cyberspace.