Cyberabad Police Recover 1,100 Stolen Phones Worth ₹3.30 Crore in Just 45 Days!

Cyberabad: In a remarkable operation, the Cyberabad Police have successfully recovered 1,100 stolen and lost mobile phones worth ₹3.30 crore within just 45 days. The initiative, led by DCP Crimes K. Narasimha, IPS, utilized the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal to trace the devices and return them to their rightful owners in a formal event held at the Cyberabad CP Office today.

DCP Crimes K. Narasimha praised the team for their efforts, stating, “Mobile phones are integral to our lives, and losing one can lead to significant distress, including potential misuse of sensitive information. This recovery drive is a testament to our commitment to protecting citizens from cybercrimes.”

Key Achievements of the Drive

1,100 mobile phones recovered: Worth ₹3.30 crore.

Worth ₹3.30 crore. Top contributors: Madhapur CCS (235 phones), Balanagar CCS (203 phones), and Medchal CCS (185 phones), among others.

Madhapur CCS (235 phones), Balanagar CCS (203 phones), and Medchal CCS (185 phones), among others. Impact of CEIR portal: Over 7,500 phones recovered to date, with 5,500 recovered in 2024 alone.

The operation involved coordinated efforts from the CCS, IT Cell, CCRB, CAT, and Social Media teams, who worked diligently to track and recover the stolen devices.

Encouraging Citizen Vigilance

DCP Narasimha urged the public to take precautions to prevent mobile theft and cybercrimes, such as avoiding suspicious links and securing devices. He highlighted the importance of reporting lost phones through the CEIR portal or at the nearest police station.

For cybercrime complaints, citizens can dial 1930 or visit cybercrime.gov.in to ensure swift action.

Community Impact

The recovery drive brought relief to many citizens:

A man who lost his phone at a bus stop expressed his gratitude after police retrieved it.

A worker whose phone, worth ₹20,000, was returned, said the recovery lifted a significant financial burden.

Another citizen, who was still paying EMIs for a lost phone, thanked the police for alleviating her distress.

Acknowledging the Team

DCP Narasimha extended appreciation to ACP Crimes Kalinga Rao, CCS ACP K. Shashank Reddy, IT Cell Inspector Anjaneyulu, and other officers and teams involved in the operation. Their relentless efforts were instrumental in the success of the initiative.

This recovery drive demonstrates the Cyberabad Police’s dedication to safeguarding citizens and ensuring a secure digital environment. Citizens are encouraged to remain vigilant and utilize available resources to prevent theft and cybercrime.