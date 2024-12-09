Hyderabad

CM Revanth unveils Telangana Thalli statue at Secretariat

The statue of Telangana Thalli was unveiled on the premises of Secretariat on Monday.

Hyderabad: The statue of Telangana Thalli was unveiled on the premises of the Secretariat on Monday.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy unveiled the statue in the presence of thousands of people who gathered in large numbers to mark the occasion.

The 20-foot bronze statue of Telangana Thalli is adorned with beads, a necklace, a nose ring, a green saree, earrings, and bracelets and is arranged with rice, jowar, and sajja in its hands.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers, Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, and senior officials from all departments were present at the event.

