Dec 9, a landmark day for Telangana’s identity, and cultural pride: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has described December 9 as a day of immense significance for Telangana.

Speaking in the Assembly, he reminded everyone that it was on the day in 2009 that the announcement for the formation of a separate Telangana State was made. He credited Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for fulfilling the long-cherished aspiration of the people of the region.

The people of Telangana spearheaded the statehood movement with unwavering zeal, embodying the spirit of Daasarathi’s words, ‘Naa Telangana… Koti Ratanala Veena’ (My Telangana, a veena of a crore gems). Recognition for any community stems from its identity, and the essence of identity lies in culture, which is symbolized by the mother,” he stated.

The Chief Minister emphasized the pivotal role of Telangana Talli (Mother Telangana) in uniting people during the Statehood movement.

Telangana Talli gave life to the concept of Telangana identity, constantly inspiring people toward achieving their goals. However, she lacked official recognition. To honor this maternal figure, who has been the soul of public struggles, our government has decided to unveil a statue of Telangana Talli on the Secretariat premises,” he said.

The Chief Minister elaborated on the design of the statue, stating it represents the ethos, traditions, and history of Telangana.

The statue has been crafted with intricate details, including a serene face adorned with traditional attire, including a green sari, jewelry like bangles, necklaces, and nose pins. Similarly, it embodies the fighting spirit of historical icons like Chakali Ailamma, Sammakka, and Sarakka.

The Telangana’s traditional crops—paddy, jowar, millet, and maize—are depicted in the hands of Telangana Talli. Moreover, the pedestal features raised fists symbolizing sacrifices and struggles, making the statue a mirror to the state’s historical and cultural journey,” Revanth Reddy explained.

The Chief Minister remarked that the statue reflects the collective emotions of four crore Telangana residents and stands as a beacon of their cultural pride and identity.