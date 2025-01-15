Cycling Track Damage at Vatinagulapally Junction Sparks Concerns in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The BRS government introduced India’s first solar rooftop cycling track, spanning 23 km from Nanakramguda to ORR Interchange along the IT corridor. This project was highly anticipated and deemed prestigious.

However, under the Congress government’s rule, the cycling track has faced significant neglect. Recently, authorities from the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) dismantled 14 solar rooftop track pillars near the Nanakramguda tollgate on the ORR service road. These pillars supported 60 solar panels, which were removed, leading to concerns about the track’s stability and effectiveness.

Adding to this, near the Vattinagulapalli junction, potholes have started developing on the cycling track, creating difficulties for cyclists. Photographs showing the damaged areas were posted by the Hyderabad Cycling Mayor’s management team, who tagged HRDA, Telangana CM’s Office, and the Serilingampally Zonal Commissioner, urging immediate action. Swiftly responding, officials carried out patchwork and repaired the potholes, addressing the concerns of the cycling community.

The cycling community has shown gratitude for the prompt action taken by the authorities to repair the track and ensure safe commuting. However, this issue highlights the ongoing need for better maintenance and monitoring to prevent future damage and ensure the longevity of the cycling infrastructure in Hyderabad.

This cycling track has played a key role in promoting eco-friendly transportation, but lapses in its maintenance have led to disruptions, causing inconvenience to users and raising questions about long-term sustainability.