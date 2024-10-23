Cyclonic storm ‘Dana’ forms over Bay of Bengal: IMD

North East

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm named 'Dana' on Wednesday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Abdul Wasi23 October 2024 - 09:31
Bhubaneswar: The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm named ‘Dana’ on Wednesday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

It is expected to become a severe cyclone before crossing the eastern coast between Puri in Odisha and Sagar Island in West Bengal, with wind speeds reaching 120 km per hour on October 25, according to the IMD.

In a bulletin, the national weather agency said, “Yesterday’s deep depression over east-central Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestward at a speed of 18 km per hour over the past six hours and intensified into cyclonic storm ‘Dana’.”

As of 5:30 AM, the system was located approximately 560 km southeast of Paradip (Odisha) and 630 km south-southeast of Sagar Island (West Bengal).

The IMD further noted, “It is very likely to move northwestward and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the northwest Bay of Bengal by early morning on October 24. It is expected to cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during the night of October 24 to the morning of October 25, 2024, as a severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds of up to 120 km per hour.”

