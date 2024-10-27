Dabang Delhi K.C. Triumphs Over Telugu Titans in Thrilling PKL Showdown

Hyderabad: In a pulsating PKL encounter, Dabang Delhi K.C. reclaimed their winning form with a close-fought 41-37 victory over the Telugu Titans at the GMCB Indoor Stadium in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

Dabang Delhi’s captain, Naveen Kumar, led from the front with 15 points, matched by teammate Ashu Malik, who also contributed 15. Despite an impressive 18-point performance from Pawan Sehrawat and a solid 9 points from Ashish Narwal, the Titans fell just short.

Dabang Delhi K.C. set a rapid pace, with early points from Naveen Kumar and Ashu Malik establishing a quick lead. In response, Ashish Narwal and Pawan Sehrawat kept the Titans in contention, rallying strong support from the home crowd. However, it was Dabang Delhi K.C. who held the upper hand through the opening exchanges.

Around the 10-minute mark, Pawan Sehrawat ignited the Titans’ comeback with two Super Raids, propelling them to a slim one-point lead. Pawan continued to dominate, securing an ALL OUT on Dabang Delhi K.C. just before the break, giving the Titans a 20-15 advantage at halftime. The first half ended with Pawan already achieving his Super 10.

In the second half, Dabang Delhi K.C. mounted a spirited comeback. Ashu Malik crossed the 10-point mark early in the half, with Naveen Kumar also hitting his Super 10 before the 30-minute mark. Dabang Delhi K.C. erased the Titans’ lead within minutes, seizing the momentum and building a 6-point advantage heading into the final 10 minutes.

As the game wound down, Dabang Delhi K.C. focused on holding their lead. A decisive ALL OUT on the Titans in the closing moments sealed the deal for Dabang Delhi K.C., who ultimately secured a hard-fought victory.

