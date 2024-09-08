Dairy Owner Beats Dog to Death for Barking at Cow, Outrage Erupts Online

Moradabad: In a horrifying case of animal cruelty, a dairy owner from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, was caught on camera mercilessly killing a stray dog with a stick after it barked at his cow.

A bystander filmed the brutal incident, sharing it on social media where it quickly gained widespread attention. The video shows the elderly man repeatedly striking the defenseless dog with a stick as it lay motionless on the ground.

Shockingly, no one at the scene intervened to stop the attack, instead choosing to record the violent act, which has triggered strong condemnation and outrage online.