DCA Seizes Altacold Medicine for False Claims of Treating Fever

In a recent crackdown, officials of the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) have seized ‘ALTACOLD Suspension’ from a medical store in Attapur, Rajendranagar, for making misleading claims regarding its efficacy in treating fever.

The medicine, manufactured by Candour Pharmaceuticals in Sirmour, Himachal Pradesh, and marketed by Altavista Healthcare, Bangalore, was found to be circulating in the market in violation of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

During special raids conducted by DCA officials from the Serilingampally Zone on Tuesday, it was revealed that the label of ‘ALTACOLD Suspension’ falsely stated that it is indicated for the treatment of fever, contravening the provisions of the Act.

Dr. V B Kamalasan Reddy, Director General of the DCA, emphasized that while fever is a symptom indicating the body’s response to infection or other underlying conditions, medicines such as paracetamol can only alleviate discomfort associated with fever but do not directly address its underlying cause. Hence, medications, including paracetamol, cannot claim to treat fevers in general, as they do not cure the root cause of the fever.

The enforcement of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 underscores the commitment of regulatory authorities to ensure that medicines are not promoted with false or misleading claims, safeguarding public health and ensuring transparency in the pharmaceutical industry.

