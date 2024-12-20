Dead Body in a Parcel: Andhra’s West Godavari Stunned by Shocking Incident

Visakhapatnam: A shocking and sensational incident has come to light in Undi Mandal of West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh. A woman from Yandagandi village received a parcel at her home that contained an unknown dead body, leaving the entire family in a state of fear and panic.

The family immediately informed the police, following which District SP Naeem Asmi arrived at the scene and initiated an investigation.

The woman had earlier applied for financial assistance from the Kshatriya Seva Samithi for the construction of her house. In the first phase, the organization provided tiles for the construction. Later, she applied for further financial aid. However, instead of receiving electrical equipment as requested, a parcel containing a dead body was sent to her.

Bizarre case of #BodyInParcel: 3-4 days old decomposed body of middle-aged 5'7" man arrived in parcel box at home of woman who thought electronic goods had been sent by sm philanthropist for her new home in #Bhimavaram #AP, accompanied by letter demanding

₹1.3 cr #TriggerWarning pic.twitter.com/p2jMiXv6vF — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) December 20, 2024

This incident has created a wave of shock and curiosity in the area. The woman’s family promptly lodged a police complaint, and the authorities have begun a thorough investigation. Efforts are underway to uncover the truth behind this horrific incident and identify those responsible.