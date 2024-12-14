Deadline for Free Aadhaar Card Update Ends Today: How to Update Your Aadhaar Online for Free? Check Here for full details

The deadline for free Aadhaar card updates, including changes to your address and document submissions, ends on Saturday, December 14, 2024. After this date, offline updates at Aadhaar centers will incur a fee. Here’s how you can update your Aadhaar details online via the mAadhaar app and UIDAI’s myAadhaar portal.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had previously announced that Aadhaar holders could update their details free of charge until the deadline. After December 14, Aadhaar holders will need to pay a fee for offline updates at Aadhaar centers. This includes address updates, demographic changes, and document submissions.

Aadhaar holders can update their details for free until the deadline using the UIDAI’s myAadhaar portal. This includes updating your address with supporting documents. For those who have moved to a new city or changed their address, this is an important step to ensure accurate service delivery and authentication.

To update your Aadhaar details online, follow these simple steps:

Visit the myAadhaar Portal: Go to myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in Log In: Enter your Aadhaar number and captcha code. Then, click ‘Send OTP’ and enter the OTP you receive. Select Document Update: Choose the ‘Document Update’ option on the portal. Follow Instructions: Read the guidelines and click ‘Next’. Verify and Submit: Tick the box to verify your details and click ‘Next’. Upload your Proof of Identity and Proof of Address documents. Receive Service Request Number (SRN): Once submitted, you’ll receive an SRN via email to track the status of your update.

Address : You can update your address online by submitting documents through the myAadhaar portal.

: You can update your address online by submitting documents through the myAadhaar portal. Phone Number and Date of Birth: These updates are not currently available through the mAadhaar app or the online portal, but may be included in future releases.

Biometric Update : Free for updates between ages 5-7 and 15-17; ₹100 for updates after the age of 17.

: Free for updates between ages 5-7 and 15-17; ₹100 for updates after the age of 17. Demographic Update : Free if done with a biometric update; ₹50 if done separately.

: Free if done with a biometric update; ₹50 if done separately. Document Update: Free on the myAadhaar portal until December 14, 2024. Post this date, updates at Aadhaar centers will cost ₹50.

Find Nearby Aadhaar Centers

To submit your updated documents in person, visit the Bhuvan Aadhaar Portal, where you can locate the nearest Aadhaar enrolment center.

Remember, updating your Aadhaar details regularly ensures accurate and timely services, making it crucial for all Aadhaar holders to act before the free update deadline ends.