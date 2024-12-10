Deadly Israeli Airstrike Hits Nuseirat Camp in Gaza, 13 Killed, Death Toll Rises to 44,700

The assault occurred just hours after 20 members of the same displaced family were killed in northern Gaza.

An Israeli airstrike on a residence in the Nuseirat camp of central Gaza has resulted in the deaths of at least seven individuals and the injury of numerous others.

In a statement, the Palestinian Civil Defence stated that the house was targeted on Tuesday morning. The organization also reported that its teams were able to rescue many wounded individuals and reclaim seven bodies from the site of the attack.

According to a medical source at al-Awda Hospital, the victims consisted of a woman and three children, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

The Israeli strikes also caused significant damage to the adjacent buildings, according to the report.

In the interim, the Quds News Network reported that the assault included Palestinian footballer Mohamed Khalifa.

Medical sources have informed that at least 13 individuals were slain in the coastal enclave today.

An Israeli air strike that targeted the residence of the Meqdad family in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, north of Gaza City, resulted in the death of one Palestinian and the injury of numerous others on Monday night.

Furthermore, an attack on a building that provided sanctuary to displaced individuals in northern Gaza resulted in the deaths of nearly twenty-two individuals on Monday evening.

Reuters news agency reported that Israeli naval forces detained six Palestinian fishermen in central Gaza’s Deir el-Balah who attempted to sail into the Mediterranean Sea earlier on Tuesday.

Since early October, Israeli forces have maintained a lethal siege on regions in northern Gaza, such as Jabalia and Beit Lahiya.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s conflict in Gaza has resulted in the deaths of at least 44,758 Palestinians and the injuries of 105,834.

Netanyahu has pledged to persist with the conflict in Gaza.

In the interim, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the conflict in Gaza would not be halted “at this time,” despite reports of renewed efforts to negotiate a ceasefire.

Netanyahu stated at a news conference in Jerusalem, “Hamas will return, recover, rebuild, and attack us again if we end the war now.”

Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant were issued arrest warrants by the International Criminal Court last month for war crimes and offenses against humanity committed in Gaza.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu appeared in court in Tel Aviv to testify for the first time in a protracted corruption trial, which only exacerbated his legal difficulties.

Netanyahu, who has been accused of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, will be required to testify three times per week, according to the court.

In 2019, Netanyahu was indicted in three cases for allegedly pursuing regulatory favors for media tycoons in exchange for favorable coverage and gifts from millionaire friends.

Some of the demonstrators were supporters, while others demanded that he do more to negotiate the release of approximately 100 captives who Hamas is still holding in Gaza. Only a few dozen protesters gathered outside the court building.