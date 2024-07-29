Death toll from central China landslide reaches 15

Beijing: The death toll from a landslide caused by heavy rains in China’s southern Hunan province has reached 15, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported on Sunday.

Six others reportedly sustained injuries and are receiving medical care at a hospital.

More than 300 rescue workers were deployed to the scene, with operations now completed, Xinhua reported.

Earlier on Sunday, the state-run China Central Television (CCTV) reported that the incident had occurred around 8 a.m. local time (00:00 GMT) in a village located in Hengyang city district.

The landslide overturned a guest house, trapping 21 people under the rubble, CCTV reported later in the day.