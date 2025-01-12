Death Toll Rises to 16 as Firefighters Battle Spreading Wildfires in Los Angeles

The death toll from wildfires in Los Angeles rises to 16 as firefighters continue to battle the spreading blazes. The fires have caused widespread destruction, with thousands of structures damaged and critical fire weather conditions expected.

Los Angeles: The death toll from the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles County has risen to at least 16, as thousands of firefighters continue to battle the blazes that have spread rapidly across the region. Local authorities reported the latest fatalities on Saturday evening.

Wildfire Fatalities and Affected Areas

According to the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s list of fatalities, 16 people have died as a result of the wildfires, with 11 deaths linked to the Eaton Fire and five occurring in the Palisades Fire zone.

The Eaton Fire, which ignited on Tuesday evening, has scorched 14,117 acres (57.1 square km) near Altadena and Pasadena, and was 15% contained as of Saturday afternoon. Despite efforts to contain the fire, it continues to burn in a challenging area characterized by steep, inaccessible terrain and dry vegetation.

Aerial surveys estimate that around 7,081 structures may have been damaged or destroyed by the Eaton Fire.

Palisades Fire and Other Active Blazes

The Palisades Fire, the largest of at least five active wildfires in the Los Angeles area, has consumed 22,660 acres (91.7 square km) and destroyed more than 5,300 structures since it began on Tuesday. The blaze remains only 11% contained.

CAL FIRE officials have indicated that firefighting efforts are focused on building and improving containment lines, with particular attention given to public safety and protecting structures. Firefighters are also contending with increasing winds, which will reach their peak strength overnight.

Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected

CAL FIRE has warned that moderate to strong warm and dry Santa Ana winds are expected to return by Tuesday and Wednesday, which could create critical fire weather conditions that may worsen the situation.

Governor Newsom Boosts National Guard Deployment

In response to the escalating crisis, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Saturday that he is doubling the California National Guard’s presence to assist in firefighting efforts. Currently, 1,680 National Guardsmen are active in the region, contributing to public safety and firefighting operations.

Utility Challenges Amid Wildfires

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) reported that one-fifth of its hydrants in the Palisades area lost pressure during the wildfire, hampering firefighting efforts. This has drawn significant criticism, as firefighters encountered hydrants with no water when they were needed most.

The ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles County remain a devastating crisis, with continued efforts to contain the fires and mitigate further damage.