Abu Dhabi: Deccan Gladiators Clinch Abu Dhabi T10 Championship for the Third Time of cricket, outplaying the Morrisville Samp Army in all departments to emerge as champions of the Abu Dhabi T10 League for the third time on Monday.

The Gladiators secured a dominant eight-wicket victory, chasing a modest target of 105 with over three overs to spare. Here’s a complete breakdown of the thrilling final that crowned the Deccan Gladiators as three-time champions.

Deccan Gladiators Clinch Abu Dhabi T10 Championship for the Third Time a Historic Hat-trick of Titles

The victory solidifies the Deccan Gladiators Clinch Abu Dhabi T10 Championship for the Third Time title comes after a season filled with electrifying performances, culminating in an emphatic win in the final.

Also Read: https://munsifdaily.com/rohit-sharma-grants-fans-10-year-old-wish-for-an-autograph-in-canberra/

Match Overview

First Innings: Morrisville Samp Army Struggle for Momentum

The Morrisville Samp Army struggled to build momentum against a disciplined bowling attack from the Deccan Gladiators. Here’s a quick look at the key highlights from their innings:

Faf du Plessis Shines : Despite the early struggles, South African star Faf du Plessis anchored the innings with a 23-ball 34, featuring some elegant strokes.

: Despite the early struggles, South African star Faf du Plessis anchored the innings with a 23-ball 34, featuring some elegant strokes. Regular Wickets : The Gladiators’ bowlers consistently broke partnerships, reducing the Samp Army to 81/5 at one stage.

: The Gladiators’ bowlers consistently broke partnerships, reducing the Samp Army to 81/5 at one stage. Late Surge by Karim Janat: Afghanistan’s Karim Janat added some quick runs towards the end, scoring 16 off 8 balls, helping the Samp Army reach a modest total of 104/7 in their 10 overs.

Top Performers:

Faf du Plessis : 34 runs off 23 balls

: 34 runs off 23 balls Andries Gous : 21 runs off 9 balls

: 21 runs off 9 balls Richard Gleeson: Stellar bowling figures of 2/16 in two overs

Second Innings: Gladiators’ Fireworks Seal the Victory

The Deccan Gladiators started their chase with a bang, ensuring a commanding performance right from the first over.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s Heroics

The England batter wasted no time, launching an assault on Samp Army skipper Rohan Mustafa.

Kohler-Cadmore smashed four consecutive boundaries in the opening over, setting the tone for an aggressive chase.

Nicholas Pooran’s Explosive Contribution

The Gladiators’ captain and West Indies star, Nicholas Pooran, joined the fireworks.

He dominated Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim, with the team collecting 20 runs in the third over. Pooran smashed 28 off just 10 balls before falling to Isuru Udana.

Cadmore’s Match-Winning Fifty

Kohler-Cadmore continued his onslaught even after Pooran’s dismissal, reaching a brilliant half-century and steering the team to victory.

Key Performances

Deccan Gladiators

Tom Kohler-Cadmore : Aggressive knock leading to a crucial half-century

: Aggressive knock leading to a crucial half-century Nicholas Pooran : A fiery 28 off 10 balls

: A fiery 28 off 10 balls Richard Gleeson: Key bowler with two crucial wickets

Morrisville Samp Army

Faf du Plessis : Top-scored with 34 runs

: Top-scored with 34 runs Karim Janat : Late blitz with 16 off 8 balls

: Late blitz with 16 off 8 balls Isuru Udana: Claimed Pooran’s wicket with a stunning delivery

Deccan Gladiators Clinch Abu Dhabi T10 Championship for the Third Time Gladiators’ Road to Glory

The Gladiators’ journey to the final was marked by consistent performances in both batting and bowling. Their third championship win underscores their dominance in the Abu Dhabi T10 format.

What Set Them Apart?

Aggressive Batting : A fearless approach from top-order batters like Pooran and Cadmore ensured the Gladiators stayed ahead of their rivals throughout the tournament.

: A fearless approach from top-order batters like Pooran and Cadmore ensured the Gladiators stayed ahead of their rivals throughout the tournament. Clinical Bowling: With bowlers like Richard Gleeson, the team consistently restricted opponents to manageable totals.

The Turning Point

The explosive start provided by Kohler-Cadmore and Pooran proved to be the turning point in the match. Samp Army’s bowlers struggled to contain the duo, and the early onslaught left little room for a comeback.

What’s Next for the Abu Dhabi T10 League?

With each passing season, the Abu Dhabi T10 League continues to grow in popularity, drawing global cricketing stars and thrilling fans with its fast-paced format. The Gladiators’ three-time championship feat sets a high benchmark for future editions.

Takeaways from the 2024 Final