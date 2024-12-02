Rohit Sharma Grants Fan’s 10-Year-Old Wish for an Autograph in Canberra

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma made a fan’s decade-long wait come true at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on December 1, during India’s pink-ball practice Test against Australia PM’s XI. Rohit, who had just returned to the Indian side for the warm-up match, was seen interacting with fans and signing autographs on bats and jerseys with a genuine smile.

Amid the crowd, one particular fan, shouting “Mumbai cha raja,” caught Rohit’s attention. The fan, visibly excited, shouted, “10 saal hogaye, Rohit bhai!” (It’s been 10 years, Rohit brother!), highlighting his ten-year-long wait to get an autograph from his idol. Rohit, with a smile on his face, walked over to the fan and signed his jersey, fulfilling a wish that had been a decade in the making.

The wait of a decade finally ends. A fan waited for 10 years to get a @ImRo45 autograph and yesterday was his lucky day😊 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/miywxlE8gA — BCCI (@BCCI) December 2, 2024

This heartwarming interaction was shared by the BCCI on social media, captioning the post: “A fan waited for 10 years to get a Rohit Sharma autograph, and yesterday was his lucky day.”

The moment reflected Rohit’s humility and the strong connection he shares with his fans. This gesture left a lasting memory not only for the fan but also for the Indian captain, who showed immense warmth and appreciation for his supporters.

On the field, Rohit Sharma’s India was up against the Prime Minister’s XI in a pink-ball warm-up match. After opting to bowl first, India restricted the hosts to 240 runs, with Sam Konstas scoring a century for the Prime Minister’s XI.

India’s chase of 241 saw solid contributions from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill. Rohit, who batted lower down the order, was dismissed for just 3 runs. Gill and Nitish Kumar Reddy took charge, adding 92 runs for the fourth wicket, with Reddy scoring an aggressive 42 off 32 balls. India finished with 257/5 in 46 overs, thanks to strong performances from Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar.

The day’s events, both on and off the field, created memorable moments for fans and players alike.