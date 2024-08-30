Decision to take action against officials who allowed construction on lake land

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) has decided to file criminal cases against officials who gave permission to construct buildings at the Full Tank Level (FTL) of the lakes.

Hydra demanded that the Cyberabad Police Commissioner register a criminal case against six officials for allowing construction of buildings at full tank level (FTL).

Among these officials are the Bachupalli tahsildar, deputy commissioner of GHMC Chandanagar, assistant planning officer of HMDA and Nizampet municipal commissioner.

Hydra had recently demolished three illegally constructed buildings in Bachupalli. The authorities are accused of not paying heed to these buildings despite receiving several complaints from locals about them.

Hydra officials found that complaints with evidence had been ignored